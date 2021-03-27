Dr. William Binegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Binegar, MD
Dr. William Binegar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Pain Care Boise301 W Myrtle St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 336-4933
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Bill is a great doctor... HE cares a great deal about his patients. I hughly recommend him
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clin
- Sioux Valley Hosp
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Binegar has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Binegar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binegar.
