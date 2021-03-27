Overview

Dr. William Binegar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Binegar works at Pain Care Boise in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.