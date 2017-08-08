Overview

Dr. William Biggs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Biggs works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.