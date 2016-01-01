Dr. William Bevilacqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevilacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bevilacqua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bevilacqua, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Bevilacqua works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of WNY3041 Orchard Park Rd Ste D, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 671-8393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bevilacqua?
About Dr. William Bevilacqua, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306080619
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevilacqua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevilacqua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevilacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevilacqua works at
Dr. Bevilacqua has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevilacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bevilacqua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevilacqua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevilacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevilacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.