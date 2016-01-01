Overview

Dr. William Bevilacqua, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Bevilacqua works at Vascular Associates of WNY in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.