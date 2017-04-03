See All Neurosurgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. William Beutler, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Beutler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Beutler works at Arlington Group in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Enola, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Group
    820 SIR THOMAS CT, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-9555
  2. 2
    Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital
    4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 920-4300
  3. 3
    Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA
    2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 212, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-9555
  4. 4
    The Arlington Group Inc
    805 Sir Thomas Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-9555
  5. 5
    Good Hope Family Physicians
    1830 Good Hope Rd, Enola, PA 17025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 03, 2017
    I have never been more satisfied with a doctor in all my life. Dr. Beutle takes the time to listen to your symptoms, explains your xrays and MRI's in detail as to what he is seeing as well as discusses all available options to relieve the pain. I'm still in awe of how caring he is!
    Myrna Barnes in Harrisburg, PA — Apr 03, 2017
    About Dr. William Beutler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649274689
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beutler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beutler has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beutler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

