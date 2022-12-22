See All Dermatologists in Palm Coast, FL
Super Profile

Dr. William Bethea, DO

Dermatology
5 (124)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. William Bethea, DO is a Dermatologist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Bethea works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - 8 Office Park Dr in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - Office Park Dr
    8 Office Park Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5734
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Smyrna Beach
    408 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5749
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Bethea, DO

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1326149949
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State Univ
    Residency
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bethea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bethea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bethea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bethea has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bethea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

