Dr. William Berkery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Berkery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Berkery works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7111
-
2
Crouse Medical Practice Cardiology - Clay Liverpool8324 Oswego Rd Ste C, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 470-7409
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really spent time and truly cared. Highly recomended.
About Dr. William Berkery, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1992770606
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkery works at
Dr. Berkery has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkery speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkery.
