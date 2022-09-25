Dr. William Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Robert B. Swersky MD PC1201 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 488-4428
William Berger MD2001 Marcus Ave Ste S250, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger and I go back to 1993, almost 30 years. He has become a friend as well as my physician. Dr. Berger has seen me through 4 pacemakers, a host of cardioversions, and two ablations, and has always advised me correctly. He is amazing!
About Dr. William Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
