Dr. William Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. William Berg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Major Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
Dr berg performed my heart cath. The next day I went to work and later that day when I removed the bandage I could not even see the entry mark. He is extremely knowledgeable, makes you feel very confident with the procedure, and is extremely through in following up.
About Dr. William Berg, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225009749
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.