Dr. William Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Bennett Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1250 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4187
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I find it hard to believe Dr. Bennett would speak harsh to anyone. He is not the most talkative maybe those that have had a problem with him have not approached him correctly. I have trusted him twice and find him to be a very kind and caring Dr. I have No problem with communication. The staff is also very sweet and helpful. Second review.
About Dr. William Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1366537284
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Orthopedic Institute|Switzerland and Los Angeles Orthopedic Institute
- University Of S Fl College Of Med|University Of Texas|University Tx Med School At Houston
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bennett speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
