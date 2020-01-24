Overview

Dr. William Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Bennett Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.