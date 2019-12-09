Overview

Dr. William Benedict, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Benedict works at Stefan-Charles Saboura, DC | Wellstar Chiropractic in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.