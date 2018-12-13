Dr. William Bendure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bendure, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bendure, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Bendure works at
Locations
-
1
Lane E. Tinsley MD PLLC4221 S Western Ave Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bendure?
His receptionist is always very friendly; one of the best in the business. In today's medical field, it's hard to find a personable, and professional like her. Dr. Bendure is very knowledgeable in his field of practice. He has always provided a professional response to my questions, all the while being attentive to my concerns and symptoms. He is always very prompt, on time; at the same time he never rushes through the appt. Highly recommend; top notch all the way around.
About Dr. William Bendure, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740574987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendure accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendure works at
Dr. Bendure has seen patients for Insomnia, Confusion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendure. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.