Dr. William Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Directions (336) 571-7760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell diagnosed my husband with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and operated, placing a shunt in his brain which totally changed his life completely! Dr. Bell followed up for years. Many years later my husband developed a serious infection which went to the shunt. Dr. Bell again operated, placing the shunt in the other side of his brain. This served well until my husband's death in July 2019 at age 86! Dr. Bell's kindness and attentiveness comforted both our hearts. He is a great doctor.
About Dr. William Bell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487625489
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
