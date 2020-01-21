Overview

Dr. William Bell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Bermuda Run in Bermuda Run, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.