Dr. Bell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bell III, MD
Dr. William Bell III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Coastal Surgical Specialists P A2203 NEUSE BLVD, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 638-8118
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366413445
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bell III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell III.
