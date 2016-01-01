Dr. William Bednar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bednar, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bednar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bednar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Mercy Employee Wellness Center2401 Grand Blvd Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 412-2355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bednar?
About Dr. William Bednar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396747184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bednar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bednar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bednar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.