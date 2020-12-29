Dr. William Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. William Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO - M.D. and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
South County Eye Care13131 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 108, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-5800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Becker is fantastic. He is the best eye doctor I have ever had. Very caring. Explains everything.
About Dr. William Becker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bosnian
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO - M.D.
- Earlham College Richmond, IN - BA in Chemistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker speaks Bosnian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
