Dr. William Becker, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. William Becker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Becker works at Psychiatric Consultants Morris in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric Consultants Morris
    261 James St Ste 3G, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 540-9492
    Williambecker MD and Nina Sugar MD Child and Adolescentpsychiatryllc
    589 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 670-4075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Becker, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336355858
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cornell Med Ctr-NY Hosp
Residency
  • Long Island Jewish Med Center
Internship
  • Hillside Hosp-LI Jewish MC
Medical Education
  • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

