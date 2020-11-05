See All Ophthalmologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. William Bearden, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Bearden, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Bearden works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Eye Institute
    400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200
    The Hearing Center
    6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 827-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Spasm
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr. Bearden is very professional, knowledgeable and skilled. I received the best of care before during and after my surgery. He even called me himself to check on me after I got home, above and beyond care. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. William Bearden, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Asoprs Oculoplastic Surgery Inc
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bearden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bearden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bearden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bearden works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bearden’s profile.

    Dr. Bearden has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

