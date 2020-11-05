Dr. William Bearden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bearden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Bearden, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
The Hearing Center6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 827-2020
- St. Mary's Hospital
Dr. Bearden is very professional, knowledgeable and skilled. I received the best of care before during and after my surgery. He even called me himself to check on me after I got home, above and beyond care. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. William Bearden, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Asoprs Oculoplastic Surgery Inc
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Dr. Bearden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bearden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearden has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bearden speaks French and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearden.
