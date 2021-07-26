See All Other Doctors in La Mesa, CA
Dr. William Baumgartl, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Baumgartl, MD

Regenerative Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Baumgartl, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Baumgartl works at Sage Pain & Wellness Institute in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA, San Diego, CA, Castro Valley, CA, Henderson, NV and Antioch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sage Pain & Wellness Institute
    5360 Jackson Dr Ste 100, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 462-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Sage Pain & Wellness Institute
    344 F St Ste 203, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 427-9627
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Sage Pain & Wellness Institute
    5393 Ruffin Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 571-3630
  4. 4
    PainCare Innovation Castro Valley Office
    20055 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 350, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 693-7246
  5. 5
    2705 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy # 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 880-4193
  6. 6
    Antioch Office
    3903 Lone Tree Way Ste 305, Antioch, CA 94509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 693-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baumgartl?

    Jul 26, 2021
    I have been with Dr B for 4 years now. I had a different pain doctor before and a bad experience. I can't recommend him highly enough.
    PAULA A PATTERSON — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Baumgartl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Baumgartl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baumgartl to family and friends

    Dr. Baumgartl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baumgartl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Baumgartl, MD.

    About Dr. William Baumgartl, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528004496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Francisco (Pain Management)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Baumgartl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgartl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumgartl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumgartl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgartl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgartl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Baumgartl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.