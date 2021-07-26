Dr. William Baumgartl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgartl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Baumgartl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Baumgartl, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Baumgartl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sage Pain & Wellness Institute5360 Jackson Dr Ste 100, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sage Pain & Wellness Institute344 F St Ste 203, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 427-9627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Sage Pain & Wellness Institute5393 Ruffin Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 571-3630
-
4
PainCare Innovation Castro Valley Office20055 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 350, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 693-7246
- 5 2705 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy # 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 880-4193
-
6
Antioch Office3903 Lone Tree Way Ste 305, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (510) 693-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumgartl?
I have been with Dr B for 4 years now. I had a different pain doctor before and a bad experience. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. William Baumgartl, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, German and Russian
- 1528004496
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco (Pain Management)
- University of Texas Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Virginia Tech
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgartl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgartl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumgartl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumgartl works at
Dr. Baumgartl speaks French, German and Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgartl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgartl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.