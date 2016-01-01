Overview

Dr. William Bauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Fisher-Titus Medical Center.



Dr. Bauer works at Advanced Neurologic Associates in Bellevue, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.