Dr. William Bauer, MD

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Dr. William Bauer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Bauer works at William C. Bauer MD Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    William C. Bauer MD Ltd.
    6000 W Rochelle Ave Ste 600, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 865-0674
    American Addiction Centers Inc
    2465 E Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 789-6260
    Montevista Hospital
    5900 W Rochelle Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 364-1111

Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders

Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2019
    Dr. Bauer is an incredible Doctor Who cares about his patients. He has taken care of me for many years and I appreciate him very much
    Tracy Hoffer — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. William Bauer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1235108473
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauer works at William C. Bauer MD Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bauer’s profile.

    Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

