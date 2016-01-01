See All Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Radiology
Dr. William Bates III, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA

Dr. Bates III works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

About Dr. William Bates III, MD

  Radiology
  Male
NPI Number
  1508975533
Education & Certifications

  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Board Certifications
  Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center

