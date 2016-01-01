Dr. William Bates III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bates III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Bates III, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Bates III works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bates III?
About Dr. William Bates III, MD
- Radiology
- English
- Male
- 1508975533
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bates III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bates III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates III works at
Dr. Bates III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.