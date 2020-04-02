Overview

Dr. William Basco Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Basco Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.