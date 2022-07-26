Dr. William Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barrett, MD
Dr. William Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Dr Barrett did my husband's hip replacement it went perfect he is now in need of his other hip done and he will only go see Dr Barrett the staff is all great from making the appt thru surgery and after
About Dr. William Barrett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Sch Med
- Dept. Of Orthopedic Surgery
- School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
