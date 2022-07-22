Dr. William Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. William Barrett, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-3830MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
West Chester Hospital Radiotherapy Center7710 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Compassion, understanding and hope. Nothing more expected, total trust.
About Dr. William Barrett, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.