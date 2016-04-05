Dr. Barreto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Barreto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Barreto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Barreto works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Bone & Joint Care18035 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 963-7240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 76 N D St Ste A, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 782-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barreto?
Dr. Barreto is as good as it gets. He has a lot of patients, yet when I'm in w/ him I know I have his full attention. He is VERY strict about dispensing schedule 2 scrips and the patient contract. He does try additional methods to relieve pain as well. As I previously stated, he gives me time to discuss my case and he makes his medical decision for treatment based on my feedback and his expertise. I highly recommend Dr. Barreto.
About Dr. William Barreto, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1053526285
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barreto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barreto works at
Dr. Barreto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barreto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.