Dr. William Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. William Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
Piedmont Orthopaedic Complex4660 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-2114Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a total knee replacement in November 2019. He’s the best orthopedic Doctor. The staff is wonderful and very friendly.
About Dr. William Barnes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972543973
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Fellowship Society
- Greenville Hospital System
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Virginia Polytechnical Institute and State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
