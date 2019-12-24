Dr. William Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. William Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City4200 S Douglas Ave Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
I have not seen Dr. Barnes in office, as of yet. I saw him in the hospital. I IMMEDIATELY liked him and KNEW I was in very good care with him. He listened -intently - to every word I had to say. He began treatment, at once. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. WILLIAM BARNES for ANY and ALL of your Urology needs. He is WONDERFUL!
About Dr. William Barnes, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528061744
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.