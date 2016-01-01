Overview

Dr. William Barager, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Central Valley Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Barager works at Revere Health in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.