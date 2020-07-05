Dr. William Banish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Banish, MD
Overview
Dr. William Banish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Banish works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-pineville10512 Park Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-3631
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 487-8591
Novant Health Surgical Specialists of the Carolinas1721 Ebenezer Rd Ste 175, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-5256
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 245, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 542-3631
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banish is a top notch surgical specialist. His technical skills are beyond reproach. His bedside manner is warm and welcoming wilst keeping a refreshing sense of humor. I would highly recommend him to my family members in need of acute surgical procedures.
About Dr. William Banish, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banish has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banish speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.