Dr. William Ballard, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. William Ballard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ballard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Ballard works at
Locations
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2065, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 720-0911
Piedmont Heart of Buckhead275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Piedmont Physicians of Kennesaw3525 Busbee Dr NW Ste 100, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 422-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ballard and his staff exceeded my expectations of care. I was fortunate to receive a MitraClip on Sept. 1st and the treatment I received, leading up to the therapy, was far beyond what I imagined. For 18 years I was a practicing cardiovascular perfusionist and one of seven whom co-author the 1st & 2nd editions of Standards of Perioperative Blood Management. Dr. Ballard, his wonderful team, and Piedmont Hospital have provided the very best care I could ever hoped to receive. Thank You! KCR
About Dr. William Ballard, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med U Sc
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard works at
Dr. Ballard has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.