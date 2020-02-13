Overview

Dr. William Balcom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Balcom works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.