Dr. William Balcom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Balcom, MD
Overview
Dr. William Balcom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Balcom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balcom?
Saved my Moms life today! Very realistic with odds of her health, but pulled her through. We get to hang with her little longer, thanks to Dr. Balcom and the guy upstairs. Forever grateful. ??????
About Dr. William Balcom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639159841
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
- University Of Massachusetts Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balcom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balcom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balcom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balcom works at
Dr. Balcom has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balcom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Balcom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balcom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balcom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balcom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.