Overview

Dr. William Baker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.