Dr. William Baker, MD

Medical Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. William Baker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Cervicitis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Infertility Evaluation
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginosis Screening
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Yeast Infections
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Colpopexy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Excision of Cervix
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Laparotomy
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Trigger Point Injection
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Medical Oncology
    14 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1831331495
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
    Gynecological Oncology
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Dr. William Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

