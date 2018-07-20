Dr. William Baek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Baek, MD
Overview
Dr. William Baek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Dimas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 103, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (626) 331-6411
-
2
Parkside Medical Group1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 102, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 608-2008
Hospital Affiliations
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appt with Dr. Baek today. I had a very favorable first impression of him. He listened carefully to my concerns about the medication I had been taking for a year and a half, and informed me about other medications I could switch to - their positives and negatives for my specific condition. I liked that he made eye contact, asked me questions directly. Although we had to wait nearly an hour, my annoyance disappeared when I realized he does not rush his patients.
About Dr. William Baek, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
- 1326095977
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- Graduate Hosp MCP/Hahnemann U
- Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baek speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baek.
