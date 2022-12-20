Dr. William Badger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Badger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Badger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Page Hospital, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Badger works at
Locations
-
1
Flagstaff Surgical Associates PA77 W Forest Ave Ste 201, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Page Hospital
- Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badger?
Excellent bedside manner, knowledgeable, easy to get an appointment, timely care and quick call-back with results. As an MD myself, this is the care I hope my patients get from specialists. Recommended to me by other healthcare providers in town as well.
About Dr. William Badger, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003935479
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Urology
