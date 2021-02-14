Dr. William Baader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Baader, MD
Overview
Dr. William Baader, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Baader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baader William M MD Office3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 240, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-1277
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baader?
Very attentive. Goes the extra mile to take care of the patient. Devoted to providing best care. Very friendly and extremely knowledgeable. Best plastic surgeon/ hand surgeon in the area.
About Dr. William Baader, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English
- 1902979891
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baader works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.