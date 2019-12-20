Dr. William Ayers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ayers Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ayers Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2507, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
-
2
Wright Plastic Surgery PC1098 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
-
3
Riddle Hospital1068 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 227-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers Jr?
My first appointment with Dr. Ayers, the wait time was less than 5 minutes and within three minutes of being placed in the examination room, Dr. Ayers was in the room. He values your time. He was very friendly, and confident in his mannerisms. I was treated as a friend and not a patient. The December 9, 2019 robotic surgery outcome was excellent. I was provided with pain medication but didn't need any of the prescribed pain medication. My follow up appointment was similar. I waited about 3 minutes in the waiting room and after two minutes after going into the examining room, Dr. Ayers was too. I can't say enough good things about his staff and his interpersonal and surgical skills. I highly recommend Dr. Ayers.
About Dr. William Ayers Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851383368
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers Jr has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.