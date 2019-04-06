Dr. William Averill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Averill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Averill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Averill works at
Locations
William K. Averill M.d. Facc A Medical Corp.3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 603, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-5142
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Averill’s for the past 15 years and my wife for 3 years. He is an incredible Cardiologist who saved my life 15 years ago.... He is 100% focused on his patients during office visits, and he is extremely thorough and always positive and encouraging. He also is honest and candid with us, and he has a magical way of getting us to focus on our heart health, diet, and exercise... We cannot say enough about his skills and support. Simply the best
About Dr. William Averill, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225013550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Averill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Averill works at
Dr. Averill has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Averill speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Averill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averill.
