Dr. William Austen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Austen Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-9922
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-9922Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant Plastic Surgeon! I had three cosmetic surgeries with Dr. Austen this year and the results are absolutely spectacular, I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Austen’s team, Liz the Nurse Practitioner, Zeljana-Jana the Clinical Assistant and everyone else in his team, are competent, friendly and responsive. Surgery is not something that it should be taken lightly and that’s why you need the best surgeon performing it. Dr. Austen delivers perfection and an exceptional standard of care and this is why I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Austen Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649269531
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
