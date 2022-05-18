Overview

Dr. William Auriemma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Auriemma works at B K Patel MD in Scranton, PA with other offices in Susquehanna, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.