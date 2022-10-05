Dr. William Atlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Atlas, MD
Overview
Dr. William Atlas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Atlas works at
Locations
-
1
William A Atlas MD PA540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 550, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-3543
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Atlas?
Dr. Atlas is the cream of the crop internal medicine physician. He has been my physician for 21 years and I have followed him from his larger practice to his individual concierge medicine practice. Dr. Atlas is a brilliant, caring, patient focused physician who is well versed in all types of medical care. Dr. Atlas and his staff listen intently, coordinate with specialists and assist patients to make sure they are living their very best life. Dr. Atlas really makes you feel that he is part of your team and you know that he and his staff are always there to answer questions and provide answers during health emergencies and illnesses.
About Dr. William Atlas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902881535
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Hospital Uthscsa
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atlas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atlas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atlas works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Atlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atlas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.