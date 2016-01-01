Overview

Dr. William Atallah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Atallah works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.