Dr. William Ashford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ashford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Group of MIssissippi501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 985-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is by far the best eye doctor in MS. He does the quickest surgery and sees more patients than anyone in the state of Mississippi. I will use him until he retires.
About Dr. William Ashford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1588692636
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- University Hosp, Ophthalmology University Hosp, General Surgery University Hosp, Internal Medicine
- U Miss Hosp
- University of Mississippi
- Ophthalmology
