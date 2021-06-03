Dr. William Ashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ashford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ashford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morgan Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ashford works at
Locations
-
1
Ashford Orthopedic Specialists1061 Dowdy Rd Ste 202, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-8941Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morgan Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashford?
Dr. Ashford is very kind and personable. He showed a genuine concern for me at my appointment. He listened to everything that I had to say.
About Dr. William Ashford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1588078109
Education & Certifications
- Emory Sports Medicine and Spine Center
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University Of Georgia In Athens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashford works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.