Dr. William Arrington, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Arrington, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.
Dr. Arrington works at
Locations
1
Beltline Foot and Ankle Specialists PA1601 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-7441
2
Forney Foot and Ankle Specialists763 E US Highway 80 Ste 280, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 552-5599
3
Rowlett Foot and Ankle Specialists7801 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 110, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 288-9034
4
Forney Foot and Ankle Specialist124 E US Highway 80 Ste 104, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 552-5599
5
Wylie Foot and Ankle Specialists2300 W FM 544 Ste 110, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 288-9034
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just want to say that this is a very caring doctor. He did major surgery on both my feet. So instead of having one incision I had 4 incisions across my left foot and 4 incisions on my right foot. Screws and wires. He made sure I understood everything that was going on. My husband had the wrong script for pain meds. He met my husband to make sure I had some pain meds . To me that is a doctor that cares. He also would talk to you Not as a patient but as a person. He made us feel comfortable.
About Dr. William Arrington, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134213812
Education & Certifications
- Healthsouth Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
