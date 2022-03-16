Dr. William Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Armstrong, MD
Dr. William Armstrong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Uthet Urology Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband visited Dr. Armstrong recently and we cannot recommend him highly enough. Exceptional physician.
About Dr. William Armstrong, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Urology
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
