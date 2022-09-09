Dr. William Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. William Armstrong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7017Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have just started annual visits and have been cancer free for 6 years and it couldn't have happened without Dr. Armstrong and his entire team.
About Dr. William Armstrong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
