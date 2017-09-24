Dr. William Argus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Argus, MD
Overview
Dr. William Argus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Dr. Argus works at
Locations
Southwest Surgical Suites7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 497-5539
Dekalb Memorial Hospital1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 925-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I just had cataract surgery this week and couldn"t be happier! Dr. Argus is the best and his staff couldn't be better. I just recommended him to a friend.
About Dr. William Argus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093746851
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Argus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Argus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argus has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Argus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.