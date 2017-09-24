Overview

Dr. William Argus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Parkview DeKalb Hospital.



Dr. Argus works at Southwest Surgical Suites in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.