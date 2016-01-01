Dr. Ares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Ares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ares, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Ares works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skokie Hospital - Integrated Pain Center9600 Gross Point Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440
-
2
Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ares?
About Dr. William Ares, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1396039442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ares works at
Dr. Ares has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ares has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.