Dr. William Ares, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ares works at Skokie Hospital - Integrated Pain Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.