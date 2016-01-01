Overview

Dr. William Arban, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowman, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Chi Oakes Hospital.



Dr. Arban works at Champaign Dental Group in Bowman, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

