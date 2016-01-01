Dr. William Applegarth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applegarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Applegarth, MD
Overview
Dr. William Applegarth, MD is a dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. Dr. Applegarth completed a residency at Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Clarian Methodist Hosp Of Indi, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Applegarth Dermatology PC and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Applegarth Dermatology PC1861 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 548-0360
Applegarth Dermatology PC3444 Monroe St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 548-0360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. William Applegarth, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Clarian Methodist Hosp Of Indi, Internal Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health-la Porte
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Applegarth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applegarth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applegarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applegarth has seen patients for Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applegarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Applegarth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applegarth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applegarth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applegarth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.