Dr. William Applegarth, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Applegarth, MD is a dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. Dr. Applegarth completed a residency at Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Clarian Methodist Hosp Of Indi, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Applegarth Dermatology PC and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Applegarth Dermatology PC
    1861 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 548-0360
  2. 2
    Applegarth Dermatology PC
    3444 Monroe St, La Porte, IN 46350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 548-0360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Impetigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. William Applegarth, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1255359733
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Clarian Methodist Hosp Of Indi, Internal Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • Northwest Health-la Porte

Patient Satisfaction

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
